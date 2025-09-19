VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Acquired by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $316.97 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $318.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.21. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.