Canoe Financial LP Has $4.91 Million Stake in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Canoe Financial LP decreased its position in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of FirstService worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $201.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. FirstService Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $209.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.59.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

