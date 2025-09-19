Canoe Financial LP Sells 209,407 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Canoe Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209,407 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Clare Market Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 242.5% during the second quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in Adobe by 60.6% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the software company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $367.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

