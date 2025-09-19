Canoe Financial LP Sells 1,429 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Canoe Financial LP reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $131.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

