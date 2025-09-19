Canoe Financial LP Purchases 5,100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,820 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

NKE stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

