Canoe Financial LP Acquires 48,789 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,789 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fortive by 181.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,669,000 after buying an additional 14,120,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortive by 50.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after buying an additional 4,382,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 96.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,781,000 after buying an additional 2,764,432 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $136,794,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 4,854.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,208,000 after buying an additional 1,422,030 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Melius Research raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Melius lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

NYSE:FTV opened at $48.94 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

