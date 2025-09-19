Canoe Financial LP Sells 4,710 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Canoe Financial LP reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 3.0% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $207,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,038.00 to $4,504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,260.00 to $4,925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,368.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $4,125.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,898.57 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,025.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,794.14.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

