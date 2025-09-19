Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $77.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

