Canoe Financial LP Sells 792,030 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Canoe Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 980,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792,030 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $88,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

