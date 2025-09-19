Canoe Financial LP Has $470,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Canoe Financial LP cut its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $202.61 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $204.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.