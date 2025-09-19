Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 225 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Post by 232.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Post by 68.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 167.2% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Post by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 36,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.53 per share, with a total value of $3,943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,334,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,776,076.51. This represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.54 and a 200-day moving average of $110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

