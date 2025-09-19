Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $102.91 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

