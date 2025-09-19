Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 1,514 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2025

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUSFree Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

