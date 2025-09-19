Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $755.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $739.68 and a 200 day moving average of $670.93.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

