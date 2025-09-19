IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,121 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

