IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $146.59 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $156.32. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.63.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

