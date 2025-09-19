iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,543 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,248,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,538,000 after acquiring an additional 975,106 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,813,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,857,000 after purchasing an additional 242,881 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,629,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,312,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,139,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

TFLO opened at $50.52 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

