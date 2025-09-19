Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,395 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.13% of Bancorp worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 158.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBBK. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.36. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, COO Gregor J. Garry sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $941,654.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,273,439.98. This trade represents a 10.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,480. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,462 shares of company stock worth $157,786 and have sold 322,841 shares worth $20,990,025. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

