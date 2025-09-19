iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF $EWJV Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,844 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $445.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

