IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,220 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $303,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.38.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $508.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.