Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,861,000 after buying an additional 5,986,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,102,000 after buying an additional 16,247,258 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,401,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,029,000 after buying an additional 835,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 7,808,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,981,000 after buying an additional 289,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

