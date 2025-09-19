Comparing DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) and YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) and YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHL Group and YAYYO”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHL Group $91.11 billion 0.59 $3.61 billion $3.24 13.86 YAYYO $12.56 million N/A -$7.14 million N/A N/A

Profitability

DHL Group has higher revenue and earnings than YAYYO.

This table compares DHL Group and YAYYO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHL Group 4.11% 14.92% 4.98% YAYYO N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

DHL Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YAYYO has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DHL Group and YAYYO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHL Group 1 2 0 1 2.25 YAYYO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

DHL Group beats YAYYO on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHL Group

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About YAYYO

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

