Global Financial Private Client LLC Sells 76 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Global Financial Private Client LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $595.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $571.28 and its 200-day moving average is $522.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $598.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

