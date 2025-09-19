Global Financial Private Client LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 689,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000.

SPLB opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

