iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Trust Point Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.