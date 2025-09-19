Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.02 and a 1-year high of $107.32.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

