Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $80.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,397,587.70. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $473,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 346,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,412,482.78. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,430 shares of company stock worth $4,745,162. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

