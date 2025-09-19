Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 900 to GBX 1,050. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pollen Street Group traded as high as GBX 908 ($12.31) and last traded at GBX 902 ($12.23), with a volume of 274806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 876 ($11.87).

Pollen Street Group Stock Up 2.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 845.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 783.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,208.12 and a beta of 0.22.

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 46 EPS for the quarter. Pollen Street Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 70.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pollen Street Group Limited will post 70.0302725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.

