Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 16,558 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Mark David Brazeal sold 10,646 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.38, for a total value of $3,836,605.48.

On Monday, June 23rd, Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $345.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

