Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $399.06 and last traded at $397.91, with a volume of 282380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $398.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.31 and its 200-day moving average is $347.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,944,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,072,000 after buying an additional 227,615 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,502,000 after acquiring an additional 211,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,668,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,984 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 623,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

