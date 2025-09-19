iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.23 and last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 32876850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.19.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

