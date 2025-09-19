iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $464.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $466.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $444.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

