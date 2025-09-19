NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXT. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a £115 target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NEXT from £108 to £116 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £142 target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £124.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXT
NEXT Trading Up 1.5%
NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 324.20 earnings per share for the quarter. NEXT had a return on equity of 55.99% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NEXT will post 660.7526882 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NEXT
Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.
NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Joby’s Stock Is Quiet, But Its Commercial Engine Is In Overdrive
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.