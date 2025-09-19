Cisco Systems Inc. Buys New Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Cisco Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,063,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,493,000. CoreWeave comprises 39.1% of Cisco Systems Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cisco Systems Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CoreWeave at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

CoreWeave stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.41. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.16.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,271,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $152,680,367.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 378,648 shares in the company, valued at $45,475,624.80. This represents a 77.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $34,391,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,775,454 shares of company stock worth $1,334,210,633 in the last 90 days.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

