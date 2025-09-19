SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.36 and last traded at $74.28, with a volume of 69082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 179.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 640.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6,142.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

