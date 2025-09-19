Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

