Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys New Stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000.
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBIL stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $75.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41.
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Profile
The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.
