TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) & RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Head to Head Comparison

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeleTech and RocketFuel Blockchain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeleTech $2.21 billion 0.08 -$320.96 million ($0.54) -7.02 RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 0.05 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

RocketFuel Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeleTech.

TeleTech has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of -2.35, indicating that its share price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TeleTech and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeleTech -1.20% 8.23% 1.34% RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TeleTech and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeleTech 0 4 0 0 2.00 RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 0.00

TeleTech currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.65%. Given TeleTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TeleTech is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of TeleTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of TeleTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TeleTech beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeleTech

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services. The TTEC Engage segment provides digitally enabled CX operational and managed services; delivers data-driven omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, growth and retention services, tech support, trust and safety, and back-office solutions; and offers solutions for AI operations, including data annotation and labeling. It serves clients in the healthcare, automotive, government, financial services, communication, technology, travel, logistics, media and entertainment, e-tail/retail, and transportation industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

