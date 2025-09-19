Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.9524.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $140.71 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

