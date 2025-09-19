Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

