Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEC

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,262,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,594,000 after acquiring an additional 460,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,246.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,738,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEC opened at $99.92 on Friday. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $101.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52.

About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

