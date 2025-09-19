Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Price Target at C$106.00

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMO. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of IMO opened at C$129.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$82.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$118.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

