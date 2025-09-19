Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Stake Raised by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,622 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $31.97.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

