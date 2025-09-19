Kawa Capital Management Inc Makes New $8.07 Million Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,000. Brighthouse Financial accounts for approximately 16.3% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kawa Capital Management Inc owned 0.26% of Brighthouse Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 195,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,134,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the period. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

