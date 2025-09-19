Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF $DFCA

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCA opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $50.93.

About Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

