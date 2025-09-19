Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.3333.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Exelon Stock Down 0.3%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 229,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.