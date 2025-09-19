Pioneer Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 0.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $145.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.