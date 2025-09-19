Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stock Position Lifted by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 8.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,792 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,274,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 443,417 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.