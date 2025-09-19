Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stock Position Lifted by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 8.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,792 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,274,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 443,417 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.74.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
