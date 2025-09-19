13,432 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Purchased by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 680,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,444,000 after acquiring an additional 158,104 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

