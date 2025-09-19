Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases 16,381 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 11.2% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares during the period. Nepc LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,299,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,544,000 after buying an additional 490,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,274,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 443,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

